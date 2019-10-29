Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 27 in win
DeRozan had 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's win over Portland.
It was the highest-scoring effort of the young season for DeRozan, who's gone for 26 and 27 points, respectively, over his last two games. He's needed a combined 40 shots to get there, however, and DeRozan has only three assists in that two-game span.
