DeRozan had 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's win over Portland.

It was the highest-scoring effort of the young season for DeRozan, who's gone for 26 and 27 points, respectively, over his last two games. He's needed a combined 40 shots to get there, however, and DeRozan has only three assists in that two-game span.