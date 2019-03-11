Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 28 points Sunday
DeRozan produced 28 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Milwaukee.
DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for almost half the Spurs points Sunday, in another dominant performance. DeRozan continues to have a stellar season for his new team, despite playing alongside a ball dominant player such as Aldridge. The Spurs are moving along nicely at the moment and appear as though they are headed for another playoff run. They will be doing all they can to avoid the eighth seed, meaning winning will be a primary focus. That should result in plenty of court time for DeRozan across the fantasy playoffs.
