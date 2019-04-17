Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 31 points in Game 2 loss
DeRozan dialed up 31 points (11-19 FG, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.
DeRozan put on a stellar scoring display while filling up the stat sheet. With the Spurs a bit short on offensive firepower, the 29-year-old wing should be expected to continue shouldering a sizable load offensively as the series shifts to San Antonio.
