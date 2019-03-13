DeRozan finished with 33 points (11-19 FG, 11-11 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Mavericks.

DeRozan matched his season high in steals while delivering an extremely efficient offensive performance. Moreover, he provided another very well-rounded stat line overall, which has become the norm for the 29-year-old wing. Given that DeRozan and company expressed embarrassment and frustration over a recent loss to the Knicks (back on Feb. 24), he's likely to be in attack mode early and often during this Friday's rematch.