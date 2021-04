DeRozan went for 37 points (12-23 FG, 13-13 FT) and 10 assists in Monday's overtime win over Washington.

DeRozan and Dejounte Murray (25 points, 17 boards) led the way for San Antonio, which put up a season-high 146 points in the overtime victory. DeRozan notched his first double-double since April 16 and has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games for only the second time this season.