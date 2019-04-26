DeRozan ended with 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 victory over Denver.

DeRozan bounced back after a disappointing Game 5, helping lead the Spurs to a 17 point victory, sending the series back to Denver for a deciding Game 7. This was a tight game for the majority with the Spurs managing to pull away in the fourth quarter, buoyed by some hot shooting from DeRozan. Denver will almost certainly be the favorites on their home floor but the Spurs have already won once on the road and will be confident of doing it once more as they attempt to advance to face the Trail Blazers.