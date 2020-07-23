DeRozan had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and four assists in Thursday's scrimmage against Milwaukee.
The veteran started on the wing and saw 20 minutes of action, but he wasn't overly aggressive in a game that the Spurs kept close throughout the first half. DeRozan also added four rebounds and two steals, though he did commit three turnovers.
