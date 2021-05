DeRozan scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 11-13 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings.

After getting an early hook and managing only six points in a blowout loss to the Jazz on Wednesday, DeRozan was back in form in this one. The veteran wing has dropped at least 20 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 24.6 points, 7.4 assists, 3.7 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.