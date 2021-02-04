DeRozan notched 30 points (10-19 FG, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

DeRozan was coming off two poor performances in which he scored a combined 19 points, but he bounced back admirably here. He has now scored 30 or more points in three different games, with two of those coming over his last four appearances. He's not the elite scoring threat he once was, but he's offering a more balanced output and is averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game, so he's providing value in other areas aside from his scoring.