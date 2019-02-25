Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 32 points in loss
DeRozan finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Knicks.
DeRozan ended Sunday's loss with a nice all-around line, leading all scorers with 32 points. He continues to have a strong season but the Spurs have now lost six of their past seven games. The race for the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture is beginning to heat up and losses such as this could come back to haunt the Spurs. DeRozan should be fine from a personal perspective but he is certainly going to need some help moving forward.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 35 points in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Back in action•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...