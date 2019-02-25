DeRozan finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Knicks.

DeRozan ended Sunday's loss with a nice all-around line, leading all scorers with 32 points. He continues to have a strong season but the Spurs have now lost six of their past seven games. The race for the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture is beginning to heat up and losses such as this could come back to haunt the Spurs. DeRozan should be fine from a personal perspective but he is certainly going to need some help moving forward.