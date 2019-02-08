DeRozan finished with 35 points (14-28 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, and six assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan returned after missing the previous game, leading all scorers with 35 points. DeRozan has missed four of his past eight games in what is becoming a frustrating trend for his owners. This was his first 30 point game since December and will hopefully be just what he needs to get things going for both his fantasy owners and the Spurs themselves who have lost three consecutive games.