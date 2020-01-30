DeRozan exploded for 38 points (11-19 FG, 16-19 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Jazz.

DeRozan has always been an elite scorer, but he seems to be taking things to a whole level during January -- he has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 26.9 points per game during the current month. He has also contributed steadily in rebounds and assists of late, averaging 6.6 boards and 5.7 dimes per game during that stretch.