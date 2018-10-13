Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 20 to wrap up preseason

DeRozan scored 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Magic.

The former Raptor looks ready to kick off his first campaign in San Antonio. DeRozan may not be quite the all-around asset Kawhi Leonard was, but he should still be the Spurs' primary offensive threat off the wing and form a strong tandem with LaMarcus Aldridge.