DeRozan ended with 21 points (6-14 FG, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Portland.

DeRozan dropped a team-high 21 points Saturday, in a game which saw seven Spurs players score in double-digits. It was a team effort for the Spurs who continue to play well at the right end of the season. DeRozan is one of the more unflashy fantasy studs and should be able to maintain his current value moving forward, especially as the Spurs fight to avoid the eighth seed in the West.