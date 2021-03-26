DeRozan had 23 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

DeRozan finally stayed with the Spurs past the deadline and carried the team offensively once again, as he was the only San Antonio player who finished with 20 or more points. He has scored at least 20 points in eight of the Spurs' last 10 games and is firmly entrenched as the team's biggest scoring threat even when he has had a few nights off of late in terms of shooting, especially compared to the figures he put up in the beginning of the season.