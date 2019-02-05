DeRozan finished with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to the Kings.

DeRozan had a nice night despite the loss and could be in for an increased role on the offensive end. Derrick White (heel) looks set to miss at least the next week which will likely mean DeRozan is required to take on more of a facilitation role. His supporting numbers should remain and he looks as though he could be in for a nice stretch, at least for the foreseeable future.