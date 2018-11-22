Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday
DeRozan logged 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Despite an excellent game, DeRozan coughed up the ball a season-high five times and has gone three straight games without attempting a 3-point shot. The former Raptor has seamlessly made a successful transition to San Antonio and has almost single-handedly improved their game pace to 26th in the league after finishing 29th in 2017.
