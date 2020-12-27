DeRozan posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

DeRozan was one of six Spurs that scored in double digits in this game, and he ended just two assists shy of what would've been his first double-double of the campaign -- that was also the case in the season opener. DeRozan has surpassed the 25-point mark while dishing out eight or more dimes in each of his first two appearances this season, and he will try to extend that run of sizzling production Sunday at New Orleans.