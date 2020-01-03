DeRozan finished with 30 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes of action during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.

With his latest scoring outburst, DeRozan has increased his streak of scoring at least 20 points to six games. Over that stretch, the 10-year veteran is averaging 25.7 points per game, extending his December success into January. DeRozan will look to continue this success in the new year, as the Spurs hang on to the eighth seed in the West.