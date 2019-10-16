DeRozan is unavailable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets due to a bruised chest, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

DeRozan apparently suffered the injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Pelicans, though it isn't thought to be anything overly serious, according to Coach Gregg Popovich. Consider DeRozan day-to-day for San Antonio's final exhibition match Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories