DeRozan had 33 points (13-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

DeRozan hit the game-winning shot with 0.5 seconds left in the game to give the Spurs the win over their state rivals while ending the team's five-game losing streak. The veteran forward has been one of the Spurs' most consistent players all year long and continues to score at will -- he has recorded 20 or more points in six of his past seven contests while racking at least four rebounds and/or at least five assists in each one of those seven games as well.