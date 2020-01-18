DeRozan had 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss against the Hawks.

DeRozan was just one rebound and one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season, and the veteran scorer continues to deliver at a very efficient rate offensively for the Spurs. He is shooting a career-best 54.1 percent from the field this season, including a stellar 62.0 percent mark during his last five games -- a span where he is also averaging 29.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. The former Raptors star might not be able to sustain this kind of efficiency during the entire season, but there's no question he has been San Antonio's biggest scoring threat of late.