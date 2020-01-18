Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Sniffs triple-double in loss
DeRozan had 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss against the Hawks.
DeRozan was just one rebound and one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season, and the veteran scorer continues to deliver at a very efficient rate offensively for the Spurs. He is shooting a career-best 54.1 percent from the field this season, including a stellar 62.0 percent mark during his last five games -- a span where he is also averaging 29.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. The former Raptors star might not be able to sustain this kind of efficiency during the entire season, but there's no question he has been San Antonio's biggest scoring threat of late.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in team-high 30 in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 25 in comeback victory•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Paces team with 36 in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 30 in win over Celtics•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Game-high 25 points•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 30 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...