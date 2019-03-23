DeRozan totaled 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 33 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.

DeRozan turned in another solid effort across the stat sheet, failing to hit 20 points but producing solid assist and rebound totals. Stat lines like this one are typical for DeRozan who has shown that he's more than just a scorer in his first year with the Spurs.