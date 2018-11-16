Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Spearheads attack again in loss

DeRozan generated 34 points (14-30 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 41 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

DeRozan was once again the clear-cut leader of the Spurs offensive attack, doubling up the nearest player (LaMarcus Aldridge) in terms of shot attempts and significantly outpacing the second-leading scorer (Rudy Gay) in points as well. DeRozan has always been a proficient provider of points, but he seemingly has even more offensive responsibility on his shoulders in San Antonio than he did in Toronto. While that's not an ideal scenario for the Spurs from a real-world basketball perspective, it continues to keep DeRozan's fantasy prospects particularly bright.