DeRozan generated 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

DeRozan led the Spurs in scoring on the night with his best shooting effort since he generated the same 83.3 percent success rate way back on Oct. 31. DeRozan has stepped up his offense in the last two games, averaging 27.5 points on 62.9 percent shooting. He's enjoyed an efficient shooting month overall, as he'd entered Thursday's game with a 50.0 percent tally from the floor on an average of 16.8 attempts per contest.