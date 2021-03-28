DeRozan registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 win over the Bulls.

The 31-year-old matched a season high with four steals Saturday. Since returning to the starting lineup March 19 after missing the previous four games following his father's death, DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points, 6.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his past six games. The 12-year forward should continue to hover between 30-35 minutes a game the rest of the way for a Spurs team holding onto the eighth seed in the Western Conference.