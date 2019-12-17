Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles against Rockets
DeRozan had 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss at Houston.
It was an off night from the field for DeRozan, although the veteran shooting guard continues to sport a career-high 50.1 percent from the field this season. He should remain as one of San Antonio's most reliable scoring threats -- he had scored 15 points or more in 15 straight games prior to Monday's loss -- ahead of a home matchup against the Nets on Thursday.
