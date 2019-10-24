Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles despite scoring 13 points
DeRozan had 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four turnovers during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.
DeRozan struggled from the field and he made his three buckets in the fourth quarter, but the free throws saved him once again -- he made seven of his 11 attempts from the charity stripe after averaging 5.7 trips to the line per game last season. Considering most of his value comes from his scoring contributions, DeRozan will have to bounce back quickly ahead of San Antonio's upcoming matchup at home against Washington on Saturday.
