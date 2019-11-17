DeRozan had 16 points (4.15 FG, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 defeat against Portland.

DeRozan's second-highest total of free throws made this season saved what would have otherwise been an atrocious night for him. Despite the off night, the veteran shooting guard might be shooting an exact 50.0 percent from the field this season - a career-best for him -- and he will aim to bounce back Monday on the road against the Mavericks.