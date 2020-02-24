DeRozan notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City.

One of DeRozan's biggest improvements this season has been his shooting percentages since he's shooting a career-best 53.0 percent from the field, but those numbers have decreased of late -- he's only making 41.8 percent of his field-goal attempts during his last four contests. It's worth noting, however, that he's been dealing with a back injury of late and that could be the cause of his poor shooting figures this month.