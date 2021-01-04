DeRozan posted 19 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss against the Jazz.

DeRozan wasn't anywhere close to recording his first double-double of the season and also failed to reach the 20-point mark for the second time in 2020-21 so, by most accounts, this was one of his weakest performances of the season. DeRozan continues to be the Spurs' go-to player on offense, though, and he's expected to carry a high usage moving forward -- that alone is enough reason to keep him rostered until further notice, especially since he has still scored 19 or more points in all but one of his six games this season.