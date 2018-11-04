Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high 26 points Saturday

DeRozan had 26 points (11-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 victory over the Pelicans.

DeRozan continued his scoring barrage Saturday, posting another 26 points in a victory over the Pelicans. While his scoring feats remain consistent, he has seen a decline in his assists over the last couple of outings. This was to be expected given his elevated rate, however, he remains one of the more reliable fantasy options around.

