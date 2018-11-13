Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in defeat
DeRozan provided 23 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.
DeRozan was once again in the familiar position of leading the Spurs in scoring, crossing the 20-point mark for the third time in five November games in the process. The 29-year-old is also providing much more in the way of both rebounds and assists than in past seasons. DeRozan had hauled in double-digit rebounds in the prior two games, and he equaled a monthly high with eight dimes versus the Kings. Given his role as the unquestioned leader of the San Antonio attack, DeRozan's fantasy stock is arguably at the highest point of his career.
