Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in loss

DeRozan produced 32 points (12-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes in the Spurs' 121-113 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

DeRozan spearheaded the Spurs' attack on a night when they didn't have quite enough to finish out the contest. The veteran two-guard doubled up his scoring total from Tuesday's loss to Utah, making it his second 30-point performance over the first three games of December in the process. DeRozan has opened the new month shooting an impressive 47.8 percent over his first three games, and he's now recorded multiple steals during both of his 30-point tallies as well.