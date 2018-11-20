Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in loss
DeRozan totaled 21 points (7-19 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
DeRozan's scoring total paced the Spurs in the high-scoring loss, and it marked his fifth straight tally of at least 20 points. However, his shot was a bit on the inefficient side, as he failed to hit the 40.0 percent mark from the field for the first time since Oct. 22 and only the second time all season. Despite the slight downturn Monday, DeRozan's career-best returns in both assists (6.4) and rebounds (6.3) are more than helping supplement his production on nights when his scoring might see a slight downturn.
