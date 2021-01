DeRozan (personal) will not play in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

DeRozan left the team on its current road trip to tend to his ill father. The 31-year-old is coming off a 38-point outing on Saturday, but he could be out for several games due to this personal situation. In his absence, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell should see increased workloads.