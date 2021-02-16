The Spurs' next four games, including Tuesday's scheduled contest against Detroit, have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tuesday's game had already been postponed, and the league has now announced that Wednesday's game at Cleveland, Saturday's game at New York and Monday's game at Indiana will all be rescheduled. At this time, it's unclear which Spurs players tested positive, but Wojnarowski notes that the team has four positive tests.