Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Tops 20-point mark once again
DeRozan had 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Warriors.
DeRozan has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, and he continues to have a career year when it comes to his efficiency, as the veteran shooting guard is now making 52.3 percent of his field goals this season -- his previous best mark was a 49.8 percent established in his rookie year. It remains to be seen whether DeRozan can sustain those numbers over the course of the entire season, but right now he seems to be San Antonio's main scoring threat moving forward.
