Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Totals 24 points in disappointing defeat

DeRozan supplied 24 points (7-15 FG, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

DeRozan was the only real bright spot in an utterly forgettable night for the Spurs. The talented two-guard leveraged his perfect performance from the charity stripe to eclipse 20 points for the second consecutive game. While he's had a couple of uncharacteristic scoring downturns in November, DeRozan is still averaging an impressive 21.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting across six games during the month.