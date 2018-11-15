Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Totals 24 points in disappointing defeat
DeRozan supplied 24 points (7-15 FG, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
DeRozan was the only real bright spot in an utterly forgettable night for the Spurs. The talented two-guard leveraged his perfect performance from the charity stripe to eclipse 20 points for the second consecutive game. While he's had a couple of uncharacteristic scoring downturns in November, DeRozan is still averaging an impressive 21.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting across six games during the month.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pulls down 11 boards in victory Saturday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Fills up stat sheet in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Continues lighting up scoreboard•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Remains locked in Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...