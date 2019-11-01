DeRozan totaled 29 points (13-21 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Despite committing seven turnovers, DeRozan nearly upended the Clippers all by himself. The Clippers ultimately prevailed, but DeRozan very effective, no doubt motivated by the presence of Leonard, who took his job in Toronto last season.