DeRozan had 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, and six rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-96 win over the 76ers.

DeRozan delivered a fairly well-rounded line, although as usual he was lacking in the three-point shooting, steals, and blocks categories. DeRozan wasn't needed to play heavy minutes given that the contest was a blowout for the second time over the last four tilts, this after seeing 30-plus minutes in six of seven games in October, 13 of 15 in November, and four of the first five in December. With the team's schedule heating up over the next couple weeks, the extra rest DeRozan has been getting can't hurt.