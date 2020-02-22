DeRozan (back) put up 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 36 minutes Friday in the Spurs' 113-104 win over the Jazz.

DeRozan missed the Spurs' last two games of the first half with back spasms, but the All-Star break provided him with enough time to move past the injury. The fact that DeRozan handled a full minutes load and delivered useful numbers across the board in his first game back should provide sufficient reason for fantasy managers to activate him.