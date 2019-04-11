DeRozan pitched in 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.

DeRozan provided another well-rounded stat line in the regular season finale. He finishes 2018-19 with career-high averages in rebounding, assists, and blocks and figures to continue sharing the offensive spotlight with LaMarcus Aldridge in the playoffs.