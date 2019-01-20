DeRozan (ankle) will play Sunday against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

With DeRozan expected back in the lineup, the Spurs' star missed only one game nursing his ankle injury. San Antonio understandably took the precautionary route ensuring DeRozan's long-term availability would not be compromised. With DeRozan back, the injury is likely completely in the rearview mirror.

