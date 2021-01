DeRozan (personal) will be available for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After missing the past two games due to personal reasons, DeRozan will be back Thursday. He's having another excellent season, averaging 21.2 points on 14.8 shots, 7.0 assists (1.3 turnovers), 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks.