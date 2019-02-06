Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Will rest Wednesday
DeRozan will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors for load management purposes, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It will be the frontend of a back-to-back set for the Spurs, and they will opt to rest both DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Starting point guard Derrick White (heel) will also be out, so the Spurs figure to be thin in the backcourt. As a result, Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills could see some extended run. DeRozen will presumably be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Trail Blazers.
