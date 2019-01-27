Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Sunday
DeRozan (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Washington, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
DeRozan was initially listed as probable for Sunday's matchup, but coach Gregg Popovich ruled him out a few hours prior to tipoff. Given the nature of the issue (left knee soreness), DeRozan will likely return in the near future, with his next chance to do so coming Tuesday against the Suns.
