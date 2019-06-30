Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Agrees to deal with Spurs
Carroll and the Spurs agreed to terms Sunday on a two-year $13 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The veteran had a bounceback 2017-18 season with the Nets but appeared to regress last season, as he shot less than 40 percent from the floor, including 34.2 percent from three -- his lowest mark since 2012-13. Still, the Spurs will bring him in to add depth on the wing after also agreeing to a deal to keep Rudy Gay.
