Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Has contract reworked
Carroll's original two-year, $13 million contract with the Spurs has been reworked into a three-year, $21 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The new contract allows the Spurs to keep the midlevel exception, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com. Carroll figures to fight for forward minutes between Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Marco Belinelli, LaMarcus Aldridge and Davis Bertans.
