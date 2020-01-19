Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Healthy inactive again
Carroll (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
With youngsters Keldon Johnson, Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks back from stints with the G League's Austin Spurs, Carroll will don street clothes as a healthy inactive. It's the second time in as many games Carroll hasn't dressed for a contest, suggesting the Spurs don't view the 33-year-old as part of their near- nor long-term plans. The Spurs could be eager to deal Carroll ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, assuming they can find a suitor willing to take on the money remaining on the three-year, $20.65 million deal the forward signed last summer.
