Carroll (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

With youngsters Keldon Johnson, Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks back from stints with the G League's Austin Spurs, Carroll will don street clothes as a healthy inactive. It's the second time in as many games Carroll hasn't dressed for a contest, suggesting the Spurs don't view the 33-year-old as part of their near- nor long-term plans. The Spurs could be eager to deal Carroll ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, assuming they can find a suitor willing to take on the money remaining on the three-year, $20.65 million deal the forward signed last summer.